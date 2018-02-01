Justin Timberlake's life in photos

Justin Timberlake has been a child star, a boybander, a movie star, a clothing designer, a record label exec, a restaurateur and, of course, a husband and father. (Seriously, is there anything this guy can't do?) To celebrate JT's comeback Super Bowl halftime show performance on Feb. 4, 2018, let's take a look back at his illustrious life through photos.

RELATED: Most memorable Super Bowl halftime show performances