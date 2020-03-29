On March 28, Paper Magazine shared an "appreciation post" in honor of Justin Long. The post resulted in a playful interaction between the actor and his ex, Drew Barrymore.

Christian JENTZ / Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

"Might get fired for this but. F--- it. Justin Long appreciation post," the magazine posted on Instagram, along with photos of the actor.

"Your [sic] not wrong! He's great," Barrymore, who dated Long off and on between 2007 and 2010 commented. The mag quickly replied "omg."

Long also replied to his ex's comment, writing, "ah what do YOU know?! I feel like I'm on an episode of 'This is Your Life' #HipMillenialReference texting you a great photo booth pic I just found during my quarantine clean!"

Long, who starred with Barrymore in "He's Just Not That Into You" and "Going the Distance," was pleasantly surprised by the whole post. "Whoa! This was such a nice unexpected thing to read (I'm afraid to read the comments though haha). THANK YOU. Really. #PaperMagAppreciationComment!"

Long and Barrymore have remained friends since parting ways. Last year he told Us Weekly the two were in touch. "I love Drew," he said.