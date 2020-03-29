Madison Prewett is still single, despite rumors she has been seeing Connor Saeli.

ABC / Ed Herrera / Walt Disney Television via Getty Images /

Saeli, who appeared on Hannah Brown's season of "The Bachelorette" and on the sixth season of "Bachelor in Paradise," sparked rumors that he's dating the 24-year-old beauty when he played coy when asked about her during a March 22 Instagram Live.

John Paul Jones, who participated in the live chat, gave his blessing to the potential couple. "She's a catch, man. Proud of you. Anyway, dude, happy for you, that is awesome. I ship you guys, 100 percent," he said.

However, in her own Instagram Live, Prewett shot down the rumors. "We are not together. I am not with anyone right now," Prewett said of Saeli, who was most recently linked to "Bachelor in Paradise" alum Whitney Fransway. "I am just focusing on myself and taking it one day at a time. So, there's that."

Prewett said on March 27 that the 25-year-old is "really sweet." She also confirmed that he reached out to her.

"He seems like a really sweet guy and he, like, reached out right after the finale and just sent some encouragement and some support," she explained. "Really sweet, but that is it."

On March 12, Prewett announced that she and Peter Weber -- who broke his engagement off with Hannah Ann Sluss to be with her -- would no longer be pursuing a relationship. "As Peter and I have decided to go our separate ways, I am confident that we will both move in the direction of our purpose and never forget that God has a plan in all things," she wrote on Instagram. "I will always love and respect him. I am convinced our paths were meant to cross and we are both better because they did."