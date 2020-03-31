Demi Lovato calls new beau her 'angel,' plus more news

Demi Lovato calls Max Ehrich her 'angel'

Earlier this month, Demi Lovato told Ellen Degeneres she was "single" and had been "spending Saturday nights" solo while focusing on some self-work. Well, what a difference a stay-at-home order makes. People confirmed last week that Demi and actor Max Ehrich, are indeed a couple. And it seems like the two may be quarantining together. On Monday, March 30, Max shared a photo of himself lying down next to Demi's pup, Batman. After he captioned the post, "quarantine daze," Demi chimed in to call Max and Batman, "My angels 😍." Other cute social media exchanges between the two have included Demi's recent accidental interruption of Max's IG Kive session and her flirty response to a shirtless pic he posted last week.

