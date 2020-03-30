The biggest celebrity love life stories of March 2020

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in March 2020, starting with this comely couple... Since debuting their relationship in Cuba in early March, Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas have been practically attached at the hip. On March 13, the A-list actor even joined his new girlfriend as she went house hunting in the Los Angeles area. In late March -- once PDA-packed sightings of the "Deep Water" co-stars had become commonplace -- Us Weekly reported that the actress is "very happy" with her new beau. "She loves spending time with him and they have great chemistry and a lot of fun together," said a source. Earlier in the month, another Us Weekly source confirmed that the pair are "officially dating" and said that Ben's ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, is "supportive of him and happy for him and his relationship." Now keep reading for more of the month's biggest celeb love life updates...

