Millie Bobby Brown might be only be 15 years old, but the British actress is getting paid an adult-sized salary for her latest movie role.

Dominik Bindl / WireImage

TMZ reports that the "Stranger Things" star is earning $6.1 million to plat the titular character in "Enola Holmes," a film based on the YA book series "The Enola Holmes Mysteries" by author Nancy Springer. Enola is famed sleuth Sherlock Holmes' little sister who also has a talent for detective work.

TMZ obtained a copy of Millie's minor's contract, which reveals the teen will earn an additional $800,000 as a bonus if the movie -- which co-stars Superman actor Henry Cavill as Sherlock, "The Crown" actress Helena Bonham Carter as their mother and other well-known talents including Sam Claflin and Fiona Shaw in other roles -- performs well at the box office.

Millie is also getting a producer credit on the film, which scores her another half a million dollars. And if there's a sequel -- there are six books in the series, so there's more source material to draw from -- her payday for that will go up to a minimum of $7.5 million.

She's also earned a contractually required perk -- the right to private jet travel -- which will presumably kick in once it comes time to promote the project, which filmed in London over the summer.

Rex USA

The big contract follows other major paydays for the talented young star. Earlier this year, The Blast reported that Millie was paid a cool $1 million for her work in "Godzilla: King of Monsters" and that her minor's contract also included a cut of the box office back end.

In late 2018, Variety reported that though all of the actors who play the kids on "Stranger Things" would be getting a pay bump for season 3, Millie would be making more than all of the boys at $350,000 per episode -- a salary on par with that of the Netflix streamer's adult leads, Winona Ryder and David Harbour.