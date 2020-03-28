Peter Weber's former fiance is sounding off after seeing pictures of the former "Bachelor" star with another contestant.

John Fleenor / ABC

"Pilot Pete," as he's commonly known, has had a dramatic love life recently. After getting engaged to Hannah Ann Sluss during the reality TV show's season finale, he broke it off in favor of Madison Prewett, who left the show on her own accord due to lifestyle differences. It appeared that he and Madison were going to start dating but their relationship ended after just a couple days, much to his family's delight, as they made it publicly known they were not fans of her.

John Fleenor / ABC

This past week, Peter was spotted in Chicago with Kelley Flanagan, who also competed for his heart.

In speaking with former "Bachelor" star Nick Viall on Instagram Live, Hannah was asked the Peter and Kelley rumors.

"I was completely blindsided by a lot, if it has been going on all along that would be very sneaky," she said. "Maybe it will work out for them and he will be decisive about her."

Hannah, though, said this is very on-brand for Peter.

"Honestly, when I saw it, I wasn't really surprised, because that's been the pattern, everything going in all directions," she said.

When it comes to Peter, there is no love lost for Hannah. In addition to her comments, the model also "liked" several social media comments shading her ex, E! News reported. This past week, multiple outlets also noted that she purged her Instagram of photos with Peter.

In her recent chat with Nick she said she's moved on and is already dating again.

"I'm getting to know lots of different people, but I will say there is one person in particular that I'm excited to go on a date with after [the coronavirus pandemic] is over with," she said, "really excited about it."