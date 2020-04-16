Kate Beckinsale has another much younger boyfriend, plus more celeb love life news for mid-April 2020

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in mid-April 2020, starting with one of our favorite leading ladies... Kate Beckinsale was snapped holding hands with Goody Grace during a hike in Los Angeles on April 12. The 46-year-old actress and the 22-year-old Canadian crooner were also seen together at a pre-Grammys party on Jan. 25 (pictured), though it was unclear at the time that they're an item. According to a People magazine source, they've been dating "since the beginning of the year" and are quarantining together at the "Underworld" star's home in the Los Angeles area. "They have fun and Kate seems happy. His age is not an issue for her. It's just a number," said the insider, adding that Goody is "talented, driven and mature beyond his age." Goody, by the way, is less than two years older than Kate's daughter, Lily Sheen, with former longtime partner Michael Sheen. "Kate's daughter isn't bothered by the fact that Kate likes younger guys and she is just used to it at this point," said an Us Weekly source, noting that the mother-daughter duo are "still very close" and have a "great" relationship. "Kate is attracted to younger guys that are creative -- that's just her type," continued the insider (Kate's previously made headlines for her romances with younger men including comedians Pete Davidson, 26, Matt Rife, 24, and Jack Whitehall, 31). "She likes surrounding herself with them because she likes being 'in the know' and up to date on what's cool." Now keep reading for more of the week's biggest celeb love life updates...

