Celeb Stepfamilies

By Rebecca Silverstein

Celebs are notorious for getting married again ... and again ... and again. And with that all that divorce and remarriage comes the mixing and matching of parents and children. To celebrate Stepfamily Day, which falls on Sept. 16, let's take a look at some of Hollywood's most famous blended clans.

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith

Remember Will's 1998 music video for "Just the Two of Us"? Well, the tyke in that clip wasn't Jaden -- it was Will's oldest son, Trey, who was born to the actor's first wife, Sheree Zampino. And even though Trey's not in the family business like stepmom Jada, dad Will, half-sister Willow and half-brother Jaden, they still seem to get along just fine.

