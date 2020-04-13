Is Kate Beckinsale dating 22-year-old singer Goody Grace? Plus, more news

Kate Beckinsale, 46, linked to 22-year-old musician Goody Grace

Looks like there's a new romance brewing in Kate Beckinsale's life ... On Sunday, April 12, the actress was spotted enjoying a stroll with Canadian musician Goody Grace. The pair were clasping paws in photos published by TMZ, which show Kate, 46, and Goody, 22, intertwining their fingers as they walk around Brentwood, California. Kate and Goody were also spotted out and about together in January when they were photographed looking more than a little comfortable together as Kate leaned on the singer's arm. The actress has previously taken heat for dating much-younger guys, including Pete Davidson and comic Matt Rife, both of whom are also in their 20s. Not that she lets any raised eyebrows get to her too much (nor should she, given how common it is for Hollywood guys to date much younger women). When a bearded social media user said he was "fairly disappointed in [her] dating choices" a while back, for example, she clapped back, "Fairly let down by your wonky beard but thought possibly rude to say."

