Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman call truce on 'feud,' plus more news

Kissing and making up?

Welp. We may never again see Ryan Reynolds get pranked by Hugh Jackman, ugly sweater-style, or Hugh get trolled by Ryan on the 'Gram. In a disappointing move, Ryan tweeted this week that he and Hugh have called off their long-standing, if jokey, "feud." "Official truce with @realhughjackman!" Ryan captioned a pic of the two bro-dawging it up with a manly handshake. "As a gesture of goodwill, I'm gonna make a beautiful ad for his company, Laughing Man Coffee," he added. "Can't wait!" As the New York Post points out, the true winner here is cold, hard cash.

