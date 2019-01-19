In today's complicated world, who needs the added challenge of looking at how we've aged over the course of a decade? Not Mariah Carey, lambs, not Mariah Carey ...

Mimi responded to the viral 10 Year Challenge that's taken over social media in the past week -- and she put her own, Mariah-esque spin on it.

"I don't get this 10 year challenge," the singer wrote on Instagram alongside two of the same photos of herself in a bikini and robe, holding a dog. "Time is not something I acknowledge. 🤷‍♀️ *Picture taken at some point prior to today." (If you only utter "yass kween" one more time in your life, now would be an appropriate occasion.)

The idea of the 10 Year Challenge, of course, is to share now-and-then photos of yourself, starting with an early post on social media. For the most part, that seems to have translated into users finding their hottest recent photo and sharing that next to an older photo that in some way highlights personal growth or, well, hotness.

Case in point? Jennifer Lopez, who reminded anyone who may have forgotten she doesn't age what her bod looks like at 49, with this gem:

Sigh.

Jennifer Garner, meanwhile, riffed on the challenge by making a joke about the ripped "big girl panties" she was photographed in back in the day:

Panties and insanely perfect , half century-old abs aside, Mariah seemed to be winning the challenge as of Saturday, Jan 19, at least according to the responses her post garnered.

"'Time is not something I acknowledge' is the only sentence I care about today 👑," replied one astute fan. Another responded, "queen of recognizing that time is a social construct," while a third promised, "AGELESS QUEEN, WE WILL STAN FOREVER."

Then there's user Cassie Surprise, who offered a helpful tip on incorporating Mimi's assertion into one's daily life:

"My Credit Card Company: Uhm, hello, you haven't paid a bill in a year...? Me: Time is not something I acknowledge."

Bustle notes some fans even managed to reply with references to the singer's infamous "I don't know her" comment when asked about Jennifer Lopez in the early 2000s:

"In mariah carey language, we say 'time? i don't know her' and i think that's beautiful."

As do we.