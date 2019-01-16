The Shortlist

Jennifer Garner wins viral '10-year challenge' with undies post, plus more news

Kudos to Jennifer Garner for getting creative with the viral "10-year challenge" that's been taking over social media in the past few days. While the rest of us were busy mining our archives for a pair of shots from 2009 and 2019 that wouldn't reveal too much in the aging department (come on, admit it), Jen used the trend as an opportunity to crack a joke about her not-so-sexy "big girl panties style" -- as well as the endless stream of paparazzi photos she's been the subject of over the past decade. Her 2009 pic shows her leaning over with the top of a ripped pair of pink panties hanging out above the top of her jeans. The 2019 image was Jen in running gear, also leaning over -- but this time, yanking up a leg warmer with no torn panties in sight. Her caption? "🤦🏻‍♀️#getittogethergurl #biggirlpanties #👵🏼but😃." Onward!

