Because why not?!

While in Miami a week and a half ago, Kim Kardashian West donned a bright green wig during a night out with friends and drove a bright-green Lamborghini that complemented her look. As she explained in a video on her Instagram Story at the time, she decided she "had to get a neon green lambo to match my hair!!!"

Garguibo / SplashNews.com

Now she has her own matching vehicle back home in California -- a neon-green Mercedes-Benz G550 4×4 SUV -- courtesy of husband Kanye West.

"Oh my god, I just got out of the gym and was surprised by this new baby. I loved it so much in Miami and I kept on talking about it," Kim said in a clip posted to her Instagram Story, which a fan account then posted on Instagram.

(Kim and Kanye rode in the same brightly colored Mercedes G-class vehicle while in Miami to attend pal 2 Chainz's wedding to Kesha Ward on Aug. 18. Kim wore a highlighter-yellow Atsuko Kudo latex dress that matched it, natch.)

Garguibo / SplashNews.com

"Ooooh, look who surprised me with this baby. You guys, I got the truck of my dreams because I was so excited in Miami," she says in another clip in which son Saint can be seen nibbling on something while clad in pajamas as Kanye walks around the driveway wearing slippers on Aug. 24.

Kim also posted footage of herself rolling up to little sister Kylie Jenner's house in her new G-Wagen. "Lookit, when you just pull up to your sister's house to say good morning and you guys have matching neon trucks. OK, Ky, where are we going?" Kim says, showing off Kylie's version of the G-Wagen in bright orange alongside her own.

Kylie then demonstrates to Kim how to climb up into the huge vehicle and tells her petite sister she'll need a special stool to get up and in.

Kim's new G-class ride, Page Six reports, starts at $227,300. It's unclear how much Kim's set Kanye back since it was clearly customized.