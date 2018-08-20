Kim Kardashian gets a neon green Lamborghini to match her wig, plus more proof stars are nothing like us

Yes, celebrities are human beings -- but sometimes it seems like that's just about the only thing they have in common with the rest of us. Wonderwall.com rounded up some recent stories about shocking celeb extravagances that prove stars are nothing like us, starting with this one about our favorite reality TV star: Kim Kardashian West donned a neon green wig during a night out with friends in Miami on Aug. 16, 2018. The reality star and pal Larsa Pippen arrived for dinner at Prime 112 restaurant in a white convertible Ferrari but departed in a lime green Lamborghini -- because, as she captioned a video on her Instagram Story, Kim "had to get a neon green lambo to match my hair!!!" Now keep reading for more proof that stars are nothing like us...

