That saying that "everything is bigger in Texas" doesn't apply if you're a "Housewives" star.

"The Real Housewives of Dallas" star D'Andra Simmons told Page Six that there's "huge pressure" to be thin in Texas.

NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

"I call it the little L.A.!" she said. "All the women have to be glamorous and thin and basically look like they're stepping out of a photo shoot every time they leave their house."

She added, "My mother has perfected the smokey eye at 8 a.m.! So she's never been overweight a day in her life. She's just this gorgeous, I mean statuesque woman and she always has been. And to keep up with all the beautiful women and what you're supposed to be — you're supposed to be glamorous. You're supposed to be classy. You're supposed to be thin. A size 2 would be preferable. I'm a size 6 so I'm a little bit over the limit!"

D'Andra has been open about her weight. She recently sparked criticism when she insinuated on a podcast that her castmates used Adderall to stay skinny.

She explained her comments to People magazine earlier this week.

"It was an interview about me and somebody asked me what my biggest fear was. I said my biggest fear was I was worried about my weight," she told the mag. "I've always worried about my weight, I've always had a weight problem and all these girls are so thin. I said, 'Oh, but you know, they all take Adderall.' It was a generalization, because it's a Dallas thing, that women, you know — 'Would you like a Tic Tac? Would you like an Adderall? Would you like a drink?'"