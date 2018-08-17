Jennifer Lopez date night outfit cost $68k
It took some real dinero to pay for Jennifer Lopez's outfit on Thursday!
After leaving "The Tonight Show" with her boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez in tow, J. Lo was pictured wearing a beautiful ensemble highlighted by a pink dress. The head-to-toe outfit, according to Page Six, cost $68,440.
How's that for a date night!
According to the report, Jen's pink dress was a Valentino frock that rang in at $7,300. She then accessorized with "embellished stiletto sandals" from Gucci, which cost $1,250. She also clutched the Peekaboo XS purse from Fendi, which tallied up at $3,890. The purse is actually not available to the public until November.
Finally, Jen, 49, completed her outfit with a couple diamond hoop earrings from Yeprem, which carry a price tag of $56,000.