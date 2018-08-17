It took some real dinero to pay for Jennifer Lopez's outfit on Thursday!

Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

After leaving "The Tonight Show" with her boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez in tow, J. Lo was pictured wearing a beautiful ensemble highlighted by a pink dress. The head-to-toe outfit, according to Page Six, cost $68,440.

How's that for a date night!

According to the report, Jen's pink dress was a Valentino frock that rang in at $7,300. She then accessorized with "embellished stiletto sandals" from Gucci, which cost $1,250. She also clutched the Peekaboo XS purse from Fendi, which tallied up at $3,890. The purse is actually not available to the public until November.

Finally, Jen, 49, completed her outfit with a couple diamond hoop earrings from Yeprem, which carry a price tag of $56,000.