Eye Candy

Eye candy: Mark Wahlberg

Pacific Coast News 1 / 24

Mark Wahlberg turns 47 on June 5, 2018! While there have been plenty of great roles he's played that we could reflect on, we decided to celebrate by instead looking at some of the actor's most smoldering photos. Keep reading for more sexy pics featuring arms, pecs and grins (oh my!)...

RELATED: Celebs at the beach in 2018

Up NextModel moguls
Pacific Coast News 1 / 24

Mark Wahlberg turns 47 on June 5, 2018! While there have been plenty of great roles he's played that we could reflect on, we decided to celebrate by instead looking at some of the actor's most smoldering photos. Keep reading for more sexy pics featuring arms, pecs and grins (oh my!)...

RELATED: Celebs at the beach in 2018

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2019
Whalerock Industries
© 2019
Whalerock Industries