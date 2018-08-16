Angela Bassett is charging into a new decade, and she's doing it in style… Actually, she's doing it in a bikini.

On Aug. 16, the actress celebrated her 60th birthday. To ring in the occasion, the "Black Panther" star donned a multicolored bikini that showed off her amazingly fit body.

"Happy Birthday to all my Leo brothers and sisters," she captioned the Instagram. "Let's eat cake!"

In the image, Angela looks at the camera with a bit of a mischievous smile.

Many of her 1.4 million Instagram followers marveled at the actress.

"You look so insanely beautiful," one person wrote. "You are a Specimen and an example in grace and longevity. Keep showing em how to it done."

"You look amazing queen!," another person said, while another added, "You out here slaying our whole lives!"

So, how does she do it? Angela spoke to BlackDoctor.Org about her workout plan.

"My goal with exercise is I try to do it more often than not," she said. "Recently, I got a couple of my girlfriends together and we walked the Rose Bowl. It's maybe a three-mile thing. It's about showing up and accountability. You have to say, 'Everyone will meet at 8:15 a.m.' I know when I have a real plan then I'm there. If my friends are waiting, that puts a pressure on me not to disappoint them."

Of course, diet is a big part of her life.

"You have to keep it interesting. Your diet and exercise. I like tasteful and passionate food. It has to be flavorful. You gotta eat," she said. "It's one of our greatest pleasures, but you've got to eat yourself well, which is why I'm also organic."