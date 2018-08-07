Kim Kardashian West and husband Kanye West finally moved into their extensively renovated home on their Hidden Hills, California, compound in late 2017.

But four years after they purchased the original property -- which momager Kris Kenner has said is now worth a staggering $60 million because of their upgrades and the purchase of another house next door -- portions of it are still under construction.

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

Their latest additions? A new $12,000 guard shack -- and an absolutely massive swimming pool!

TMZ has obtained building permits that reveal Kimye just got the green light from the city of Hidden Hills to build the shack and the pool -- which photos confirm they got a jump on framing out in June (the large white tent next to it is believed to have been erected for Kanye's 41st birthday party that same month) -- and that it is much, much bigger than your average swimming hole.

Juliano/X17online.com

According to TMZ, a typical residential swimming pool is about 20 feet wide and 30 feet long. Kim and Kanye's pool, however, is 20 feet wide and 60 feet long -- or double the usual length.

As construction projects go, it's not a expensive as many might expect -- for permit purposes, it's estimated to cost about $50,000 to build. But TMZ reports that Kimye will likely end up spending beyond that to get it completed.

Juliano/X17online.com

Despite the pool's massive size, it's actually a lot smaller than the original water feature they wanted for their backyard. Back in February 2016, TMZ reported that the Wests tore out the original pool that sat on their property -- which used to be owned by Lisa Marie Presley -- and planned to replace it with a much larger one that TMZ likened to "a small lake" or "a really big pond."

It was going to be fully filtered and five times the size of any other pool in their Hidden Hills neighborhood. Guess some things are just too big even for Kimye!