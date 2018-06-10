Kanye West celebrated his 41st birthday with a candlelit dinner party on June 9 full of all kinds of details that paid tribute to -- who else?! -- the birthday boy himself.

SplashNews.com

Sister-in-law Kourtney Kardashian's Snapchat revealed that there were cookies decorated with the many faces (and hairstyles) of Kanye.

@kourtneykardash / Snapchat / .

Wife Kim Kardashian West's Instagram Story revealed that there was a coffee bar serving decorated drinks featuring the rapper-designer's nickname and face in foam art.

@kimkardashian / Instagram

Kim also shared clips of Kanye's epic birthday cake -- a recreation of the album cover for his new effort "Ye" -- an edible sculpture of the Teton Range of the Rocky Mountains in Wyoming, where he recorded the masterpiece.

@kimkardashian / Instagram

Kanye's own music played during the party (natch), where family, friends and collaborators -- including Kendall Jenner, Pusha T, Kid Cudi, Teyana Taylor, Migos rapper Quavo, Twitter co-founder and CEO Jack Dorsey and more, People and E! News reported -- were treated to a mind-bending performance from mentalist Lior Suchard.

"So we have Lior here all the way from Tel Aviv, who is a mentalist," Kim can be heard saying on her Instagram Story, which featured several videos of Lior fascinating Kanye's guests.

"Thinking...celebrating ....and reading positive thoughts with @kimkardashian @kendalljenner @kourtneykardash #mastermentalist #liorsuchard #mindreader #kanyewest," Lior captioned an Instagram photo with the KarJenner sisters.

Kim shared a sweet message on Instagram marking her husband's birthday on June 8. "Happy Birthday babe!!!!! It's been a wild year but we're here & life is good! So proud of you dropping back to back albums & fulfilling your dreams. You inspire me to make the impossible always become a reality. Love you," she captioned a photo of Kanye on a private plane holding daughter Chicago and his phone.

She also revealed to fans that she gifted Kanye with an incredibly cool present: Kim commissioned an original birthday song from the creators and voices of Adult Swim's "Rick and Morty." The irreverent animated show is Kanye's favorite. The song, titled "Kanye's B-Day Song," features series co-creator Justin Roiland, who voices Rick and Morty, singing about sneaking into Kanye's bedroom and creeping around.