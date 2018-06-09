Kanye West celebrated his 41st birthday on June 8, and Kim Kardashian West truly found a way to give the gift that keeps on giving: by commissioning an original Happy Birthday song from the creators and voices of Adult Swim's "Rick and Morty."

As Kanye is a known fan of the irreverent animated hit, having previously tweeted about his love for the show, of which he refers to as his favorite, Kim could not have hit the mark any harder!

The song titled "Kanye's B-Day Song," which has the show's co-creator Justin Roiland, who voices Rick and Morty, sneaking into Kanye's bedroom and creeping around.

Kim tweeted out the song, writing, "Here the full bday song for Kanye from Rick & Morty"

Not only did West celebrate a birthday this week, he also dropped "Kids See Ghosts," a collaboration he did with fellow rapper Kid Cudi.