Jennifer Garner 'could cry' talking about pressure from tabloids, plus more news

Jennifer Garner: Tabloids added to pressure in her personal life

For 10 years, Jennifer Garner's block has been full of cars belonging to paparazzi and reporters hoping to snag a tidbit of information about her family -- and it's taken a real toll. "What I think I've learned is that the scrutiny in your private life puts a pressure to make something happen," the "Alias" star says in a forthcoming "CBS Sunday Morning" segment (via the New York Post). "You feel a pressure to hurry up and get married, 'cause you think that'll end the — 'Are they engaged? Are they not?' And that's true in the reverse, as well. If you are — if you know, if there is any inkling of trouble, or if the tabloids decide there's trouble, it can create trouble." Jen and her ex, Ben Affleck, are reportedly on good terms now and have been working hard to be strong coparents for their children. But the pressure of public interest in her personal life certainly added to an already difficult situation. "I really feel the stress of it. I really — I could cry talking about it," she says. "But to be honest, public scrutiny ... Everyone says, 'Oh, you've had to go through this in public.' The public isn't what's hard. What's hard is going through it."

