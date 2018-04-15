Pigs can fly. And it seems hell has frozen over too.

That's right, people: Brandi Glanville and LeAnn Rimes are getting along -- and Brandi posted a photo to prove it.

Brandi shared the shocking pic on Instagram on April 15: a selfie with LeAnn in which they're both smiling broadly.

"Peace in #calabasturd hanging for Jakes bday❤️," Brandi captioned the pic of herself with LeAnn who, as gossip lovers know, married Brandi's husband, Eddie Cibrian, in 2011 following a lengthy affair.

The pic and the idea of "peace" are surprising because "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" alum Brandi, 45, and country singer LeAnn, 35, have famously feuded for years, often going after one another on social media and in the press.

But it seems they've called a truce -- for the time being, at least -- in honor of Brandi and Eddie's son Jake's 11th birthday.

The photo had more than 19,000 likes on Instagram less than 24 hours after Brandi posted it, with the majority of fans making it clear they approve.

"I love this!! Co mamas!" wrote one online commenter. Added another, "So much easier to coparent this way!!"

Many couldn't get over their surprise. "What the what," wrote another. "Never thought I'd see the day! Good for you Brandi!" added a separate commenter. "This is a historic moment," wrote yet another fan.

The next day, LeAnn posted a selfie with her step-son Jake, captioning it, "Happy O-fficial Birthday to this lil man! I am so blessed to be his stepmom. What joy he brings to the lives of everyone he encounters. I wish he was still this little ❤️ Happy #11 Jakey 🎂 #happybirthday #stepmom #stepsonlove."

Also on April 15, Brandi posted a pic with her and Eddie's older son, Mason, 14, to wish Jake a happy b-day. "Happy BIRF-Day to me and not this big guy Mason but my other big man Jake ❤️❤️❤️true loves of my life time goes so fast enjoy your babies while you can," she wrote.

LeAnn and Eddie, 44, will celebrate their seventh wedding anniversary on April 22.