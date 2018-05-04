Stars not wearing makeup in 2018

We love when stars get real on social media! And with more and more celebs championing the makeup-free movement (thanks, Alicia Keys!), we're seeing more snaps on Instagram of celebs sans any cosmetic enhancements. So which famous faces have chosen to bare it all on Insta this year? We're rounding up the best bare-faced selfies, starting with Cardi B. The beautiful pregnant rapper posted this makeup-free shot on Instagram on May 2. Keep reading to see more lovely ladies giving great face!

