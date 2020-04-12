Celebs celebrating Easter

There no doubt that Easter has a different feel this year due to social distancing and self-isolation. But that didn't stop some of your favorite celebrities to, uh, hop on social media and share their Easter celebrations. Robert Irwin shared this image on Instagram alongside his sister, Bindi, her new husband, Chandler Powell, and Piggy the dog. "Happy egg day everyone!," Robert wrote. "Hope the Easter bunny was good to you! Have a safe and healthy Easter." Bindi commented, "Love you guys and our family chocolate Easter egg hunt around the house. Thank you for a wonderful day." Click through to see who else is celebrating a socially-distant Easter..

RELATED: All the celeb weddings postponed or changed from Covid-19