True Thompson is feeling the love.

On Sunday, the Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's daughter celebrated her second birthday, and her famous family didn't skimp on the online adoration for the tot.

@khloekardashian / Instagram

Khloe began the cascade of praise on her Instagram Story, posting a photo from her house that included oversized pink balloons spelling "Happy Birthday True."

"My baby turns 2 on this beautiful Easter Sunday. She truly is my angel," the proud mom said.

Instagram

Later, Kim Kardashian West posted a series of images of her niece, many of them with the birthday girl's cousins.

"My sweet baby True. Happy 2nd Birthday! I wish we could all be there with you to celebrate you today! I love you so much precious girl!," Kim wrote on Instagram. "Looking through pictures to post made me so happy, this cousin bond is so special and will last forever."

Kris Jenner, too, shared several never-before-seen pics of True with various family members.

"Happy Birthday to our precious True!!! You are such a blessing in our lives and we love you so much!!!! You are such light and sunshine and we can't wait to celebrate you very soon!!!" she wrote. "Happy Birthday Angel bunny 🐰 I love you 💕 Lovey Xoxox."

While the Kardashian-Jenner family is known for their blowout birthday bashes (see Kylie Jenner's birthdays for her daughter Stormi!), True's birthday has a far different tone because of the coronavirus pandemic and calls for social distancing. In video showing True's haul of presents, Khloe noted that the little's one's birthday celebration, set to a "Trolls" theme, would consist only of mom, dad and True.