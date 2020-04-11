Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's daughter turns 2 on Easter Sunday, and while the stay-at-home order in Los Angeles means the family won't celebrate with a party as big as last year's, they're still planning something special.

"I can't believe my baby will be TWO this Sunday... time flies so quickly!!! I'm so grateful for every second," Khloe tweeted earlier this week.

A source tells E! News Khloe plans to host a miniature birthday "at home for True with Tristan," who's been spending more time with Khloe and True since his NBA season was put on hold.

A second insider previously told the outlet Tristan's the only family member Khloe's spending time with, as she's "taking the quarantine very seriously" and avoiding all other social interaction.

Says the first source: "She'll make the day extra special for True, even though it will be just them."

It doesn't hurt that True's birthday falls on Easter this year, as far as stay-at-home fun.

Social media posts have shown Khloe has an intricate Easter candy house set up already, and E!'s source says the Good American owner is planning plenty of "egg-dying and sweets"-centric activities in addition to the small birthday celebration with Tristan.

"[Khloe] and Tristan are getting along well and it's been nice to have him around more than they expected," the source adds.

The birthday girl and her mom can also probably expect to hear from the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner krewe via Zoom, according to the outlet.

Last year, most of the family came to celebrate True's big day at a bash that featured spun-to-order cotton candy, an organic popsicle cart, cake and tons of balloons.

On the plus side, True's already been spending lots of extra quality time with her parents because of the pandemic.

Posts on Khloe's Instagram Stories have shown her and True cooking -- with Khloe using the actual kitchen while True whips up her own delicacies in her playhouse version -- as well as watching "Sesame Street," sharing movie nights in their PJs and playing in their large backyard.

Tristan's regular visits with Khloe and True, it's worth noting, don't mean the former couple is on again, despite rumors to the contrary.

Instead, they're reportedly just in the groove when it comes to co-parenting happily.

Khloe's family has also welcomed the NBA star back into their lives, now that a year has passed since his last infidelity sparked Khloe to dump him.

"I actually LOVE Tristan now like a brother FR!" Kim Kardashian West tweeted last month. "We totally bonded and worked through our issues and love him."

Khloe plans to throw a follow-up party for True once the whole family, Tristan included, can safely hang out together again, according to E!