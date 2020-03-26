Celebs embracing their quarantine makeovers and make-unders

Who's that man? On March 21, "Queer Eye" favorite Jonathan Van Ness shared a selfie that show him sporting a goatee, a far cry from his signature full beard look. At the time, he joked, "Don't try new lewks during quarantine." He said he planned to shave because he looked "aghast." A few days later, he delivered on his promise, posting a facial hair-less pic. He looks unrecognizable. According to JVN, he actually looks like another celebrity. "I look like Weird Al w this no facial hair," the reality TV star said. "He's hot." Like JVN, many of entertainment's biggest names are quarantining at home amid the coronavirus pandemic and they're having to get used to their temporary new normal — one without a barber or nail technician. Check out more celebs who are embracing their quarantine looks...

