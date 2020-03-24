Not kidding, Jim Carrey is preparing to face the coronavirus outbreak head on!

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

On Monday, the actor told his 18.5 million Twitter followers that he had decided to grow a beard while social distancing himself at home amid the pandemic. Naturally, he urged others to let their facial hair go, as well.

"Day 1. I'm growing a beard until we all go back to work. I'll post reg pics so you can marvel at the miracle of my meaningless transformation," he captioned a close-up selfie revealing some scruff. "Normally, I try to stay on the cutting edge of entertainment. Now I shall conquer the uncutting edge. Please join me. #letsgrowtogether."

The "Kidding" star's tweet prompted many to claim they would join in his "meaningless" fight. "Game of Thrones" star Maisie Williams said she would do her part, but in a different way.

"Gonna do this with my armpits xx," she wrote.

"This is Us" producer Ken Olin commented that he, too, would eschew the razor until the outbreak is over.

Shave off the curve!