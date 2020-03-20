Ellen DeGeneres is making boredom look fun.

Steve Granitz / WireImage

Since going into self-quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic, the talk show host has been passing the time by attempting to put puzzles together, failing at magic tricks and even answering spam phone calls. However, she's also calling many of her A-list friends to speak about their quarantining experience, and she's sharing hilarious videos of those calls to her Instagram.

On Friday, for instance, it was Jennifer Aniston who got a morning phone call.

"The Morning Show" actress was cleaning out her closet when Ellen called (for the second time in 30 minutes).

"I do suggest a good spring cleaning," Jen said when asked what people can do while social distancing. "Books are great, obviously."

After that, James Corden got a call and some fitness tips after he said his family needs to get into a routine, like regularly walking.

"You start with getting on a machine of any sort, like a blender, any kind of machine, and it really gets you in the mood," she told him. "I don't want to assume everyone has a treadmill."

On Thursday, Ellen FaceTimed Kevin Hart, who said he's been working on his comedy act in front of his family, but they aren't amused.

"I'm not getting no laughs in here," he said, joking, "It's a stupid household."

Kevin lamented his current hair, which he says is gray, noting that his barber isn't working because of the pandemic.

"I look like Morgan Freeman's nephew," Kevin said.

Also on Thursday, Ellen took a FaceTime call from Tiffany Haddish, who had just gotten her hair done at home. "My IG is about to be popping," the comedian told Ellen.

Toward the end of the call, Ellen noted that she had to let Tiffany go because she had someone on the other line who could help her lower her interest rate on her credit card.

In yet another call, Ellen laid down while chatting John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, who hanging out with their kids, Luna and Miles.

"I wish I had kids right now because I'm bored," Ellen told the couple.

Ellen's catch up with Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel wasn't as successful, as they were both doing "nothing."

"Call me in an hour," Justin said as the call ended.

Ellen called Adam Levine on Wednesday under the guise of wishing him happy birthday.

"I'm just sitting here enjoying my wonderful family, and not much other than that," Adam said. "What you doing?"

Ellen responded, "Not much, just wanted to call and say 'hey' and 'happy birthday.'"

Seeing the true purpose of the call, Adam said, "So you're also doing nothing."

Granted, it's not "The Ellen Show," but it's a fun quarantined alternative.

As the kids say, "hit me up" if you're bored, Ellen.