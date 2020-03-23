Kelly Ripa's hair is on week 1 of 'root watch' after NYC stay-at-home order, plus more news

Kelly Ripa jokes about 'root watch' as she shelters in place in NYC

Kelly Ripa took care of her "acute Botox deficiency" last week, posting a jokey update from her dermatologist's office. Alas, her hairstylist won't be getting a similar shoutout anytime soon. With New York City on near-total lockdown on Sunday, March 22, the "Live!" host shared a selfie on her Instagram Story of her hair, sans color touch-up. "Root watch week one," she joked in the caption (via Page Six). Like a growing number of states, New York is now under orders to stay at home except for essential needs such as grocery or pharmacy trips, etc. As COVID-19 cases continue to expand across the country, state and local governments have tightened restrictions on residents' movement even more in the past few days. Kelly's moment of levity aside, she and her husband Mark Consuelos are clearly taking the pandemic seriously. The New York Post reports the couple has donated $1 million to relief efforts so far, earmarking funds for ventilator purchases via the New York Governor's Office and WIN, which works to shelter homeless families in New York City.

