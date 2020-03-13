Kelly Ripa is suffering from an 'acute Botox deficiency,' plus more news

Kelly Ripa, doctor crack jokes while treating her pandemic-induced worry lines

We could all probably use some levity after a week of escalating anxiety about the COVID-19 outbreak. Cue Kelly Ripa and her dermatologist, who co-starred in a silly Instagram Story clip that honed in on Kelly's, um, medical condition. "Hi everyone. We're going to talk about a certain medical problem," Dr. Anolik tells the camera in a selfie video (via People). "Yes, there's a very serious medical problem going around right now. What is it?" Kelly asks. "It's Botox deficiency," the doctor replies. "Acute!" Kelly adds, clearly enjoying the banter. "A lot of side effects," jokes the doc. "Lines, wrinkles ..." Seated in the chair and ready to get her injections, Kelly then turns the conversation towards the pandemic -- sort of. "In this time we can notice that there's been a lot of worrying, you can see it is written all over my face," Kelly cracks, "... but Dr. Anolik decided to be brave today and come into work to treat my acute Botox deficiency syndrome." After he finishes working on the "Live!" host, she shows off her face to the camera. "What do you think? Did I survive?" she asks her followers, adding a faux-concerned, "Is there any Botox left for anyone else doctor?" Says the doc: "We used it all up, hopefully, there won't be a shortage." Somebody get these two a comedy tour! Oh, wait. And then cancel it ...

Keep reading to find out what Willow Smith and her boyfriend are collaborating on ....

RELATED: Tom Cruise and Rita Wilson contract COVID-19, plus more ICYMI news for the week of March 13