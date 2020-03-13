Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson contract COVID-19 and more celeb news

First celebrity COVID-19 diagnoses

Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson have contracted the new coronavirus. The Oscar-winning actor announced the news on Instagram on March 11, telling fans that they were diagnosed with COVID-19 while in Australia, where Tom's working on Baz Luhrmann's upcoming untitled Elvis Presley movie. "We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive," he wrote on Instagram. "The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks' will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires." After the announcement, the Sydney Opera House, one of the world's most high-profile venues, was disinfected, as Rita had recently performed there.

RELATED: Hollywood's favorite married couples