Celebrities react to Harvey Weinstein's sentencing

A New York judge sentenced Harvey Weinstein to 23 years in prison for rape and sexual assault on Wednesday, March 11, bringing an end to a high-profile case in which the disgraced movie mogul was accused of using his influence to take advantage of throngs of women. Considering Weinstein's clout, many wondered if this day would ever come. Following the sentencing, many in the entertainment world rejoiced.