Hollywood's biggest movie scandals

It's not always smooth sailing when Hollywood releases a film. In fact, controversy has surrounded many movies, whether it's because of events that happened on set or issues that emerged after it hit the big screen. Wonderwall.com is rounding up some of the biggest scandals in movie history, starting with Matt Damon's "The Great Wall." The flick is not best known for its box office receipts or killer story but for the controversy that surrounded it. Filmmakers were accused of whitewashing, as the flick was meant to tell a Chinese story yet starred a famous white American actor. When the trailer dropped in 2016, fans were unhappy with the casting and proved it when it came time to head to the theater: The film was a box office bomb and ultimately lost the studio an estimated $75 million. Keep reading to brush up on more movie scandals...

