Our favorite movies about dogs

There's nothing we love more than a good dog flick! Luckily, there's a new canine-centric movie -- "Dog Days" starring Nina Dobrev, Vanessa Hudgens, Finn Wolfhard, Eva Longoria and more -- hitting theaters on Aug. 10, 2018. To celebrate its release, Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at our favorite dog films. Keep reading to see our top 15 picks!

RELATED: Celebrity moms who make action movies