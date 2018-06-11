Best movies about the mafia

Mafia movies have it all: action-packed scenes, profound storytelling, amazing New York accents... What's not to love? In celebration of the latest mobster flick to hit the big screen -- "Gotti" starring John Travolta, which is out on June 15, 2018 -- Wonderwall.com is taking a look at the very best mafia movies, starting with "The Godfather." The classic crime drama truly set the standard for gangster films when it premiered in 1972. Marlon Brando and Al Pacino were flawless in their lead roles in the film, which was the highest grossing movie ever made until 1976. "The Godfather" went on to earn Oscars for best picture, best actor (Marlon) and best adapted screenplay. In 1990, the movie was selected for preservation in the National Film Registry. As if that wasn't enough, "The Godfather" was also ranked as the second-greatest film in American cinema (behind "Citizen Kane") by the American Film Institute. Keep reading to see what other mafia movies are truly the best of the best.

