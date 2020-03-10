The Zac Brown Band are just the latest in an ever-growing list of entertainment acts to postpone concerts due to the coronavirus.

Getty Images for CMT

On Tuesday, the Grammy-winning country group announced on social media that it was postponing the spring 2020 leg of its Owl Tour. The announcement, which the group said was made "out of caution and due to increasing public health concerns," affects 13 shows.

"This was an extremely difficult decision, but the well-being of our fans is always our top priority. Rescheduled dates for all spring shows (through Nashville on April 25) will be announced soon," the group said. "We ask that our fans retain their tickets as they will be honored on the new dates."

Zac noted that the "Roar With The Lions" tour set to begin in May is going on as planned.

The announcement coming on the heels of concert cancelations by Pearl Jam, Santana, Madonna, Green Day, Avril Lavigne, Queen, Mariah Carey and BTS, among others. Similarly, South By Southwest and Ultra Music Festival were both canceled due to the spread of COVID-19. The new James Bond film, "No Time to Die," also canceled its Beijing premiere and promotional tour with the cast in April. CBS has also halted the filming of an upcoming season of "The Amazing Race" out of "an abundance of caution." "Wheel of Fortune" also announced that it would be taping without a live studio audience.