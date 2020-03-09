Sean Penn and his girlfriend, Leila George, coupled up for a cause over the weekend.

On Sunday, Sean, 59, and Leila, 27, made a rare appearance together as they walked the red carpet for the "Meet Me in Australia" event at the Los Angeles Zoo to benefit Australia wildfire relief efforts.

Getty Images

A native Australian, Leila helped spearhead the event, and social media videos reposted to her Instagram Story show that she welcomed the crowd with a brief speech and danced to Shania Twain's performance later in the night.

"We get to see all of these beautiful things and we want our children and their children to see the same beautiful things," she told the crowd. "We need to keep it beautiful."

The Oscar-winning actor also gave a speech at the event.

In early January, Leila spoke out about the fire and Australia's National Firefighting Policy on Instagram.

"In March 2019 Labor released their National Firefighting Policy. Unfortunately in May Australia voted for a bunch of corrupt climate change deniers, completely beholden to the fossil fuel industry," she wrote. "And so we got ScoMo… We need more than thoughts and prayers."

Sean and Leila, who stars on TNT's "Animal Kingdom," have been dating for a little over three years, but their romance has largely gone under the radar. The duo began dating shortly after Sean split from Charlize Theron.

Sean has two children with ex-wife Robin Wright, both of whom are around Leila's age -- daughter Dylan is 28, and son Hopper is 26.