What celebrities have been up to while social distancing

In this time of uncertainty, it's comforting to remember that we're all in this together -- celebrities included! Join Wonderwall.com as we check in with our favorite celebs and see what they've been up to while social distancing amid the coronavirus health crisis of 2020... starting with this beloved couple. On March 18, after being nominated by Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, John Legend broadcasted an at-home concert on Instagram Live. Wife Chrissy Teigen, along with the couple's children, Luna and Miles Stephens, also made appearances during the musical live-stream event. "#TogetherAtHome Social distancing is important, but that doesn't mean it has to be boring. I did a little at-home performance to help lift your spirit," wrote John, who performed a slew of his hits including "All of Me" and his rendition of Disney's "Tale As Old As Time." Keep reading to see what other celebs have been doing to pass the time...

