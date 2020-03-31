Stars who are donating to relief efforts for coronavirus

During this difficult time, celebrities have come together to help others amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Join Wonderwall.com as we take a look at the stars that have donated to coronavirus relief efforts... starting with Rihanna. On March 21, the singer and beauty mogul's non-profit organization Clara Lionel Foundation announced that it had donated $5M to provide communities with proper prevention, preparation, and protective gear amidst the coronavirus crisis. "When we first began this year, never could we have imagined how COVID-19 would so dramatically alter our lives," read the foundation's statement. "It doesn't matter who you are or where you're from, this pandemic will affect us all. And for the world's most vulnerable, the worst may be yet to come." The foundation contributed to Direct Relief, Partners In Health, Feeding America, International Rescue Committee, World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solitary Response Fund, and more organizations. Keep reading to learn more...

