Pink is opening up about her battle with coronavirus, saying it's been "really, really scary."

One day after the singer revealed she tested positive for Covid-19, she chatted with her friend and author Jen Pastiloff on Instagram Live.

"There were many nights when I've cried and I've never prayed more in my life," Pink said. "It's funny, but at one point, I thought they promised us our kids would be okay. It's not guaranteed. There is no one that is safe from this."

When Pink first shared news of her positive test, she also revealed that her 3-year-old, Jameson, son tested positive. The little tyke, she said, "had the worst of it."

"Jameson has been really, really sick," she said. "I've kept a journal of his symptoms for the past three weeks and mine as well. He still, three weeks later, has a 100 temperature. It's been a rollercoaster for both of us."

The "Beautiful Trauma" singer noted that her husband, Carey Hart, and their daughter, Willow, are fine and have shown no symptoms of the highly-contagious virus. Still, while Pink and Jameson are now both feeling better, they're not 100 percent.

"We're better than we were," she said. "Last week I was on Nebulizers. I've had asthma really bad, had it for my whole life. It got really, really scary, I'm not gonna lie. In the beginning, all we were hearing was 'If you're young, this is 65 and older, all of the kids are fine.'"

"Yes I have asthma, but Jameson, he's three, he's perfectly fine," Pink continued. "We live in the country, right. The worst thing that attacks us here is pollen or mountain lion. But he's been really, really sick and it's scary. He's been up and down and I've been on nebulizers for the first time in 30 years and that's been really scary for me."

She added, "I'm hoping we are out of the woods but this thing is a rollercoaster. Just when you think you are better, something else happens."

John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Pink is trying to do what she can to defeat the virus, not just for herself, but for others. On Friday she announced that she was donating $1 million to help health care workers.

"In an effort to support the healthcare professionals who are battling on the frontlines every day, I am donating $500,000 to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in Philadelphia in honor of my mother, Judy Moore, who worked there for 18 years in the Cardiomyopathy and Heart Transplant Center," Pink said. "Additionally, I am donating $500,000 to the City of Los Angeles Mayor's Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund. THANK YOU to all of our healthcare professionals and everyone in the world who are working so hard to protect our loved ones. You are our heroes!"