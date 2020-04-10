Selena Gomez buys Tom Petty's former mansion, plus more news

Selena Gomez buys Tom Petty's former home for $4.9M

Selena Gomez just added a new item to her growing real estate portfolio -- and it comes with some serious rock 'n roll history. Variety reports the singer recently forked over $4.9 million for the mansion Tom Petty and his first wife, Jane Benyo, had custom-built back in 1989. After an arsonist set fire to the Tudor-style digs that previously sat on the Encino, California, property, the late rock icon and his wife built a pad that's still perfect for a celebrity who values their privacy. The 6-bedroom, 10 bath home spans 11,483 square feet and sits behind a gate, at the end of a long driveway. It reportedly features "hidden passageways and secret panic rooms for extra security," within its "multiple stories." The main living room is flooded with sun rays from a skylight by day, while residents have the option of cozying up to the floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace at night. The outdoor area, meanwhile, boasts a big pool and outdoor kitchen with plenty of seating for guests. Selena's new purchase comes in the midst of high marks for her new, deluxe edition release of "Rare," which features three previously unreleased tracks.

