Federal prosecutors have released the college resume of Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli's youngest daughter, Olivia Jade, and it's filled with references to rowing, despite the fact the then-teen had no competitive experience in rowing.

Donato Sardella / Getty Images for LACMA

Olivia famously attended the University of Southern California after her parents allegedly paid a middleman $500,000 to get her and her older sister into the school via its crew team.

The "Full House" actress and her fashion designer husband have been officially charged with conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, honest services fraud, money laundering and federal programs bribery for their alleged role in the college admissions scandal. They've pleaded not guilty. The middleman, Rick Singer, has pleaded guilty and and is cooperating with authorities.

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

The newly-released documents claim that Olivia has had several impressive rowing achievements, all of which prosecutors say are blatantly false. According to the resume, Olivia, now 20, earned two gold medals, two silvers and two bronzes as a coxswain for her high school team. She also allegedly had "top 3 finishes over the past 4 years" at the Marin Crew Festival.

TMZ actually dig some digging and noted that Olivia's high school really did compete in many of the events listed on the resume, but the real results are vastly different than what the resume claims.

The resume also references Olivia's older sister, Isabella, who was already at USC as a crew recruit, despite the fact that she, too, had no competitive rowing experience.

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Olivia, the resume said, is "highly talented and has been successful in both men's and women's boats."

It's not publicly known who created the resume.

By releasing the resume and other documents, prosecutors are trying to show how extensive the family allegedly plotted to get Olivia and Isabella into USC.

Lori and Mossimo's lawyers have acknowledged that they used Rick Singer, but said they only submitted materials to him and had no knowledge of any bribery.