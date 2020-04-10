ICYMI: The week in music news for April 5-11, 2020

Rapper-model Chynna dies at 25: She "was deeply loved and will be sorely missed"

On April 8, up-and-coming rapper and model Chynna (full name: Chynna Rogers) passed away at her home in Philadelphia at 25. The Department of Public Health revealed the cause of death was an accidental drug overdose. Chynna's family told People magazine in a statement, "Chynna was deeply loved and will be sorely missed." The shocking news comes just four month after her EP "If I Die First" was released. The female MC was part of the A$AP Mob rap crew. She'd been open about her past struggles with opiod addiction and spoke about how music saved her during her darkest times.

