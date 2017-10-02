Tom Petty's life in pictures

Tom Petty died at the age of 66 on Oct. 2, 2017, after suffering cardiac arrest at his home in Malibu on Oct. 1. The Heartbreakers frontman was taken to a hospital and temporarily placed on life support, but his family honored his do-not-resuscitate order. He passed away a few hours later. Wonderwall.com is celebrating the "Free Fallin'" singer by taking a look back at his life in pictures. Keep reading to relive some of his most iconic moments caught on camera...

