A week after her blackface comments scandal erupted, leading to her abrupt dismissal from the "Today" show, Megyn Kelly's attorney is continuing to negotiate a settlement with NBC.

According to TMZ, amid all the back-and-forth, there's one big issue they haven't been able to agree on: Megyn is willing to sign a confidentiality agreement, TMZ reports, but she wants NBC to pony up to keep the network's secrets.

When Megyn moved over from Fox News in 2017, she signed a three-year deal with NBC worth a reported $25 million a year. Sources familiar with the negotiations tell TMZ that the network has offered Megyn $38 million to go -- the balance on her contract -- but she wants an additional $10 million to sign a non-disclosure and non-disparage agreement.

NBC, however, doesn't want to pay Megyn -- who, it's interesting to note, has dished about her workplace before, writing about her time at Fox News in her 2016 book "Settle for More" -- that extra $10 mil, TMZ reports.

Megan's attorney, Bryan Freedman, has denied that Megyn is looking for money than what she's owed in her contract.

Page Six reports that Bryan issued a statement on Oct. 30 in which he denied the claim and also took a dig at the NBC executive, NBC News and MSNBC Chairman Andy Lack, who brought Megyn to the network in the first place and is now pushing her out.

"Out of respect for the discussions, I am not going to share more details but any suggestion that Megyn is looking for more than her contract is untrue," Bryan said. "This is clearly planted by NBC News to continue its mission to harm Megyn and gain some sort of leverage. It won't work. Andy Lack needs to stop."

Though NBC did not comment to Page Six, a network insider tried to turn it around. "That's delusional. Her attorney should look inside his camp for any leaks about the discussions," the network insider said. "These are desperate attempts to distract from the main issue: Her offensive comments on live TV about blackface."

The third hour of "Today" -- which, until last week, Megyn had hosted since September 2017 under the banner of "Megyn Kelly Today" -- is now being staffed by existing "Today" talent including Al Roker, Jenna Bush Hager and Craig Melvin following Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb's early-morning lead-in, though the hour is still evolving.