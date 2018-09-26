Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas are just too sweet.

On Sept. 25, the famous duo celebrated birthdays — he turned 74, whereas she turned 49. To ring in the occasion, the couple chowed down on chocolate cake while dancing wildly.

WireImage

The "Chicago" actress posted a video of the celebration to Instagram that shows the revelry. Meanwhile an energetic song plays over the video that shouts out the name "Michael Douglas."

"And then the birthday twins get to eat cake!," she captioned the video.

The video came a few hours after the couple's children, Dylan, 18, and daughter Carys, 15, honored their parents on Instagram.

"Happy birthday to the two most important people in my life," Dylan captioned a throwback family photo. "They inspire me, they love me, they made me. Happy Birthday Mommy and Daddy."

Carys shared the same photo, writing, "Happy birthday to my beautiful parents, the people who constantly inspire me and have taught me everything I know. I am in awe of both of you and the goodness you bring to the world. I love you more than you can imagine. xx carys."

In addition to the cake-eating video, Catharine also posted a video of her husband of nearly 18 years to Instagram on Tuesday, but this one had a more political tone. The actress shared a video of Michael from the nostalgic 1995 film "An American President," where he plays the commander-in-chief. Some even felt that her post was a hint that perhaps the actor would throw his hat into the presidential race of 2020.

"Happy Birthday to my very own President! My husband Michael," she wrote. "I guess that makes me First Lady! Stranger things have happened! Go figure😂oops, it's my birthday today too."