Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In 1995, Michael Douglas starred in "The American President." Now, his real-life wife seemed to playfully joke that life could imitate art.

WireImage

On Sept. 25, both Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael shared a birthday — he turned 74 and she turned 49. In a social media post on Tuesday, she raised some eyebrows while posting a video of her husband from that nostalgic film. Meanwhile, a video of Marilyn Monroe also played in which she sang "Happy Birthday, Mr. President."

In her caption, she seemed to joke that a presidential run could be in the cards for her husband of nearly 18 years. Some people may even say she hinted at a presidential run.

"Happy Birthday to my very own President! My husband Michael," she captioned the post. "I guess that makes me First Lady! Stranger things have happened! Go figure😂oops, it's my birthday today too."

Rex USA

It's well known that Michael is a Democrat, but he's friendly with President Donald Trump.

"I know him personally and he's a charming guy - I play golf with him and he's got a very good self-effacing sense of humor," Michael told "Good Morning Britain" in 2016, before Trump was elected. "I don't agree with him politically but I think he's set a tone that's attracted a certain set of our population, I'm just not sure how much it's going to grow before the election."

Splash News

He told hubculture.com similar things in early 2017 when Trump was President-elect, but Michael added that he and the commander-in-chief didn't talk about politics or religion on the golf course.

As for how he felt Trump would do in office, he said at the time, "I think we have to wait. He's not an idiot so I will be curious to see what plays out."